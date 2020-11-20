UK software company Sage's profit dips after cloud investment

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British software company Sage SGE.L reported a 3.7% drop in full-year organic operating profit to 391 million pounds ($519 million) on Friday, reflecting investment in cloud services and a 17 million pound bad debt provision for COVID.

Statutory revenue for the year to Sept. 30 fell 1.7% to 1.90 billion pounds, broadly in line with market expectations.

($1 = 0.7531 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

