UK slashes bond issuance plans for 2021/22 financial year

Britain said on Friday it now plans to issue 252.6 billion pounds ($350 billion) of government bonds in the 2021/22 financial year, a 43.3 billion pounds cut to its previous estimate published in March.

The reduction came after data showed British government borrowing for the previous 2020/21 year came in considerably lower than previous official forecasts.

The Debt Management Office stuck to its plan to raise net sales of T-bills by 1.8 billion pounds.

