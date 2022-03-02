UK short-dated yields rebound after historic plunge

By Andy Bruce

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields largely rebounded on Wednesday from their sharpest fall since 2016 the previous day, as the Ukraine crisis continued to shake global financial markets.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of Western sanctions prompting a new ramping-up of wholesale gas prices, investors sold off interest rate-sensitive short-dated debt as they priced in higher and more persistent inflation.

Two-year gilt yields were up 20 basis points on the day as of 1305 GMT, clawing back most of their 25-basis-point drop on Tuesday, which had been the largest since the day after the 2016 Brexit referendum. GB2YT=RR

The rebound put them on course for their biggest one-day jump since November 2015.

It was a similar story for the five-year gilt, which rose 17 basis points on Wednesday after Tuesday's 29-basis-point slump. GB5YT=RR

In a sign of reduced appetite for short-dated British debt on Wednesday, an auction of a gilt maturing in January 2025 attracted the weakest demand for a conventional gilt since mid-2020. The Debt Management Office said it received offers worth 1.91 times the 3.25 billion pounds ($4.33 billion) sold.

Interest rate futures also moved back to fully pricing in a Bank of England rate hike on March 17 to 0.75% from 0.5%, after showing only a 90% probability on Tuesday. BOEWATCH

"Uncertainty about the path of interest rates over the next year has risen significantly, but in the absence of a larger or sustained sentiment shock the BoE will still feel under pressure to continue normalizing in the near term," J.P. Morgan economist Allan Monks said.

Yields for longer-maturity gilts also rose on Wednesday, but not by nearly as much as for short-dated debt.

The 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=RR was last up around 10 basis points on the day at 1.207%, recouping only about a third of its 30 basis point drop on Tuesday, which was the largest since 2009.

