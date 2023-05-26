UK short-dated gilts record second-biggest weekly sell-off since financial crisis

By David Milliken

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British short-dated government bonds recorded their second-largest sell-off since the 2008-09 financial crisis this week, as investors bet on a higher peak for Bank of England rates after inflation fell less than expected.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were on track to close 55 basis points (bps) higher on the week at 4.50% on Friday, their biggest weekly rise since mid-2008, apart from the final week of September last year when former Prime Minister Liz Truss's "mini-budget" pushed yields 89 bps higher.

Friday's closing two-year yield was the highest end-of-week level since September 2008, although over the course of the week the yield did not exceed the 14-year intra-day peak of 4.761% set on Sept. 27 last year.

Unlike after the mini-budget, it is short-dated gilts rather than longer maturities which have borne the brunt of the sell-off. Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR have risen 46 bps to 4.28%, 10-years GB10YT=RR are up 35 bps at 4.35% while 30-years GB30YT=RR have risen 24 bps to 4.65%.

Short-dated and medium-dated yields dropped 3-4 bps on Friday, while 30 years were flat, in contrast to the days of sharp price falls at the long end of the market last year which ultimately required the BoE to intervene and backstop markets.

Some investors saw gilts as potentially offering good value after their recent losses.

"We will remain cautious for now, but the recent repricing might become a buying opportunity in the coming weeks," said Michael Weidner, head of European fixed income at Lazard Asset Management, who are currently underweight on gilts.

However, unexpectedly persistent inflation - which at 8.7% in April was the joint-highest in the Group of Seven - means financial markets now expect the BoE to raise interest rates four more times this year, to 5.5% from 4.5% 0#BOEWATCH.

"The UK seems to have a more significant inflation problem than elsewhere," economists at Nomura wrote in a note to clients on Friday, after raising their own forecast for the peak in BoE rates to 5.25% on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Harry Robertson; writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

