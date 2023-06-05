News & Insights

UK short-dated gilt yields highest since May 31 after Saudi oil production cut

June 05, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British two-year and five-year government bond yields rose to their highest since May 31 on Monday, as they tracked U.S. and German borrowing costs higher at the start of the week's trading after oil prices rose.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose as high as 4.421% and five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR hit 4.163%, both up 6 basis points (bps) from Friday's close, while 10-year yields GB10YT=RR were 5 bps higher at 4.21%.

Financial markets continue to expect the Bank of England to raise its main interest rate to 4.75% from 4.5% on June 22, and for BoE rates to peak at 5.5% at the end of this year. 0#BOEWATCH

Oil prices, which were recently under pressure amid concerns about China's slowing economy, rose after Saudi Arabia announced it would cut its output to 9 million barrels per day in July from around 10 million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years.

