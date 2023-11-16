UK short-dated gilt yields fall to new 5-month low after US jobless claims data

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British two-year and five-year gilt yields extended earlier falls to hit a five-month low on Thursday, following the release of U.S. data which showed a bigger-than-expected rise in jobless claims.

British two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR, which are sensitive to the interest rate outlook, dropped to 4.504% at 1330 GMT, their lowest since June 6, down 11 basis points on the day.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR fell 11 bps to 4.121%, their lowest since June 6.

Yields were already down as investors had stepped up bets on Bank of England interest rate cuts in 2024 following lower-than-expected British inflation data released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

