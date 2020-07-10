UK short-dated bond yields strike new record lows

British 2-year and 5-year government bond yields struck a new record low on Friday, as gilts tracked similar moves in euro zone bond markets following a drop in U.S. stock markets overnight.

The 2-year gilt yield GB2YT=RR fell to -0.113% shortly after the market open, down 2 basis points on the day. The 5-year yield GB5YT=RR dropped to 0.08%, also down 2 bps.

