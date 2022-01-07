UK short-dated bond yields highest since March 2019

David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British short-dated government bond yields edged up on Friday to their highest since March 2019, extending a rise driven by expectations of higher inflation and tighter monetary policy in Britain and the United States.

Both two-year GB2YT=RR and five-year GB5YT=RR gilt yields were up by just over 1 basis point at peaks of 0.831% and 0.988% respectively. Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were up a similar amount at 1.17%, their highest since October.

Financial markets currently price in around a 70% chance that the Bank of England will raise its main interest rate to 0.5% next month, after increasing it in December to 0.25% from a record-low 0.1%. BOEWATCH

The BoE forecast last month that consumer price inflation will peak at a 30-year high of around 6% in April.

