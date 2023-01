UK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll

Adds details and background

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Inflation-pinched British shoppers unexpectedly cut their spending in December, official data showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a Christmas shopping boost for the country's flagging retail sector.

Retail sales volumes fell by 1% in December from November, the Office for National Statistics said.

"Retail sales dropped again in December with feedback suggesting consumers cut back on their Christmas shopping due to affordability concerns," Heather Bovill, the ONS's deputy director for surveys and economic indicators, said.

Sales had risen in November as shoppers stocked up early for Christmas, but food sales fell back again in December with supermarkets linking the drop to higher food prices and the rising cost of living, she said.

Compared with December 2021, sales were down by 5.8%, the biggest fall for that month in records going back to 1997.

In terms of value, spending was down by a month-on-month 1.2% from November.

A survey published earlier on Friday showed a first drop in three months in consumer confidence in January which fell back close to its lowest level since at least 1974.

