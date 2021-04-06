UK shopper numbers up 8.5% last week vs previous week -Springboard

The number of people heading out to shops across Britain rose by 8.5% in the week to April 3 versus the previous week despite the national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Tuesday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, was 166.4% higher than in the same week in 2020, which was the second week of England's first COVID-19 lockdown.

Shopper numbers were 49.1% lower than in the same week in 2019.

