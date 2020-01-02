UK shop prices fall for 7th month running - BRC/Nielsen

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIDDHARTH CAVALE

British shop prices fell in December for the seventh month running as retailers ramped up discounts to attract shoppers in the run-up to Christmas, an industry survey showed on Friday.

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - British shop prices fell in December for the seventh month running as retailers ramped up discounts to attract shoppers in the run-up to Christmas, an industry survey showed on Friday.

Store prices measured between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6 were 0.4% lower than a year earlier, after a 0.5% annual drop in early November, according to the British Retail Consortium and market research company Nielsen.

"The competition for the discretionary spend of shoppers intensified in December and discounts were deeper and began earlier ... due to weak consumer demand," Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at Nielsen, said.

Supermarkets faced with weak growth in sales volumes reduced prices in the run-up to Christmas to give a short-term boost, he added.

Britain's official measure of consumer price inflation, which covers a wider range of goods and services, held at 1.5% in November, its joint-lowest rate since November 2016.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters