UK shares slide after dismal GDP data

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 falls 0.5%

June 12 (Reuters) - London's stock markets fell on Friday as the UK economy shrank the most on record in April, adding to the impact of a global sell-off due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States.

After opening about 1% lower, the benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE index pared losses and was last down 0.7%. The domestically focused mid-cap index .FTMC fell 0.5%

Data released on Friday showed the UK's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March due to an effect of the tight coronavirus lockdown.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.