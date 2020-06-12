NG

UK shares slide after dismal GDP data

Contributors
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's stock markets fell on Friday as the UK economy shrank the most on record in April, adding to the impact of a global sell-off due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 falls 0.5%

June 12 (Reuters) - London's stock markets fell on Friday as the UK economy shrank the most on record in April, adding to the impact of a global sell-off due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States.

After opening about 1% lower, the benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE index pared losses and was last down 0.7%. The domestically focused mid-cap index .FTMC fell 0.5%

Data released on Friday showed the UK's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March due to an effect of the tight coronavirus lockdown.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More