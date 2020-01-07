UK shares rebound; Aston Martin misses out

Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

UK shares rebounded on Tuesday in the absence of any immediate escalation in the Middle East tensions, while a strong Christmas performance update from supermarket group Morrisons lifted the sector.

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

Aston Martin slides on profit alert

Retailers lead gains on main index

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.2% by 0809 GMT, with gains led by supermarket groups Morrisons MRW.L and Sainsbury's SBRY.L.

The killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States had sparked a selloff on Monday, with both the UK benchmark indexes losing nearly 1%.

Midcaps .FTMC added 0.4% as Premier Oil PMO.L shares surged 12% after a deal to buy certain BP BP.L assets, more than offsetting an 11% slide in luxury carmarker Aston Martin AML.L following a profit warning.

