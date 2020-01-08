UK shares pressured as Middle East tensions flare

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 down 0.7%

Anglo American biggest loser on blue-chip index

NMC, Finablr tumble after shareholders sell stake

Jan 8 (Reuters) - British shares slipped on Wednesday as tensions in the Middle East threatened to boil over after Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes at U.S. forces in Iraq, driving investors away from risky assets and into safe-haven holdings.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.4% and the FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.7% following news that Iran has hit back in response to the killing of a top Iranian commander by the United States last week.

Anglo American AAL.L led losses on the main board, dropping 2% after saying it was in advanced talks to buy fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals SXX.L. Sirius' shares soared 39% to their highest level in nearly four months.

NMC Health NMC.L slumped 18% and Finablr FINF.L 12% after major shareholders of the two firms sold stakes. Finablr's unit Travelex also separately confirmed it was hit by a software virus attack.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

