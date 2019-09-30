US Markets

UK shares little changed, GSK gains

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

UK shares were steady on Monday as investors largely opted for a wait-and-watch approach amid simmering U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit worries, and a lack of significant corporate news.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 about flat

Trade tensions linger

Brexit uncertainty also curbs risk sentiment

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE was roughly flat, though GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L added 2% after its maintenance therapy for a form of ovarian cancer reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% in a late-stage study.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was also flat by 0709 GMT.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

