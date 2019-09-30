UK shares little changed, GSK gains

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 about flat

Trade tensions linger

Brexit uncertainty also curbs risk sentiment

Sept 30 (Reuters) - UK shares were steady on Monday as investors largely opted for a wait-and-watch approach amid simmering U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit worries, and a lack of significant corporate news.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE was roughly flat, though GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L added 2% after its maintenance therapy for a form of ovarian cancer reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% in a late-stage study.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was also flat by 0709 GMT.

