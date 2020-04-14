NG

UK shares lag Europe on coronavirus worries, BAT slumps

Devik Jain Reuters
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

UK stock markets edged lower on Monday as shares in British American Tobacco slumped on reports of a U.S. criminal probe, while signs that Britain will remain under lockdown for a longer period dented the mood.

FTSE 100 down 0.35%, FTSE 250 drops 1.05%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.35% by 0728 GMT, giving up early gains and underperforming its European peers as the UK government signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.

A newspaper reported Britain's finance minister as saying the economy could shrink by up to 30% this quarter.

The midcap index .FTMC was down about 1%.

British American Tobacco BATS.L shed nearly 4% after a report the cigarette maker is under a criminal investigation by U.S. regulators over suspected sanctions-busting.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's shares surged 7% after saying it would start a clinical trial to assess the potential of Calquence in the treatment of the exaggerated immune response associated with COVID-19 infection in severely ill patients.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

