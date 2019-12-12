UK shares inch higher on election day

UK shares inched higher in thin trading on Thursday as Britons begin casting their votes in a general election that could decide the fate of Brexit.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.3% by 0809 GMT, boosted by financial stocks and miners, though a stronger sterling hit exporters such as British American Tobacco BATS.L and capped gains.

The more domestically-inclined FTSE 250 .FTMC advanced 0.2%, while infrastructure firm John Laing JLG.L underperformed with a near 8% drop after saying it expects annual net asset value to miss market estimates.

Polls in the run-up to the election had indicated that Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority, but recent estimates have shown that its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow, stoking worries of a hung parliament.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

