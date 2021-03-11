UK shares inch higher; HSBC, AstraZeneca cap gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Miners top gainers on FTSE 100 * Housing market slowed in February * IG Group jumps on strong results * FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6% (Updates to close) By Shivani Kumaresan and Amal S March 11 (Reuters) - British shares ended higher on Thursday as firmer commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks, while HSBC traded ex-dividend and AstraZeneca sank on doubts over its COVID-19 vaccine. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index <.FTSE> ended up 0.2%, with mining stocks including Rio Tinto <RIO.L>, Anglo American <AAL.L> and BHP Group <BHPB.L> gaining between 1.8% and 4.6%.[MET/L] Oil heavyweights BP <BP.L> and Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L> were also among the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100, as crude prices rose. [O/R] HSBC Holdings <HSBA.L>, which traded ex-dividend, was the worst performer in the index, while AstraZeneca <AZN.L> fell 2.5% after health authorities in Italy, Denmark and Norway temporarily suspended the use of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccines on reports of blood clots and death. [nL1N2L90OH] [nL8N2L95KL] Benign U.S. inflation data had taken some recent pressure off stocks, with Wall Street indexes hitting record highs. But investors see overheated inflation as a long shot in the UK, given the severe economic slowdown from COVID-19. [.N] "We're not convinced that we're going to get strong inflation this year because the economy is still too weak," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard. "There's still a huge output gap that needs to be filled and the economy is working below potential, that simply aren't the conditions for inflation to fully develop, that's more of a story for 2022 and beyond" Still, the FTSE's recovery run from pandemic lows has somewhat stalled this year as sectors apart from financials came under pressure from high bond yields. Weak local economic readings have also weighed on sentiment. The slow start to 2021 for Britain's housing market stretched into February, before finance minister Rishi Sunak announced new measures that could revive a property boom that began after the first lockdown last year, a survey showed. [nL8N2L85BK] The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index <.FTMC> rose 0.6%, led by industrials stocks. IG Group <IGG.L> rose 4.9% on a jump in third-quarter revenue despite a tough comparative a year ago, driven by high trading during the period that saw a retail frenzy in financial markets. [nL4N2L91TE] (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;)) (( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: <.FTT1X> FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: <.FTSC> FTSE 250 index: <.FTMC> FTSE 350 index: <.FTLC> Market digest: <.AD.L> Top 10 by vol: <.AV.L> Top price gainers: <.NG.L> Top % gainers: <.PG.L> Top price losers: <.NL.L> Top % losers: <.PL.L> * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT] and [GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: <UKEQ> By sector: <FTAX> * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ <EUR/EQUITY> FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... <.FTEU3> DJ STOXX index................................... <.STOXX> Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ <.PGL.STOXXS> Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... <.PGL.STOXXES> Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. <.PGL.FTEU3S> Top 25 European pct gainers.................... <.PG.PEUR> Top 25 European pct losers..................... <.PL.PEUR>)) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2)

