UK shares edge lower on Omicron fears, downbeat GDP data

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday on mounting concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on economic recovery and weaker-than-expected quarterly growth data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.2%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC was flat by 0810 GMT.

Miners .FTNMX551020 fell 0.8%, with Rio Tinto Plc RIO.L leading the fall as benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell amid concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China.IRONORE/

Data showed Britain's economy grew slower than expected in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant posed a threat to economic recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas.

Rolls Royce RR.L gained 1.1% on plans to invest in methanol technology for climate-friendly shipping.

