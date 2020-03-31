UK shares edge higher; tracking worst quarter since 1987

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.8%, FTSE 250 adds 1.9%

Melrose tops FTSE 100 on cost-cutting plan

Aston Martin slips on furloughing some employees

March 31 (Reuters) - UK shares moved higher on Tuesday as stable oil prices and positive factory data out of China were encouraging even though the blue-chip FTSE 100 was set for its worst quarter since 1987.

The index .FTSE rose 1.8% by 0816 GMT, with turnaround specialist Melrose Industries MRON.L surging 14.4% after saying it was reducing its expenses, with senior staff across many of its businesses taking a temporary 20% pay cut in an effort to ride out the health crisis.

The domestically focused midcap index .FTMC rose 1.9%, but was on course to log its worst quarterly loss ever.

Oil prices steadied after hitting 18-year lows as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets, helping oil companies Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L gain more than 2%. O/R

While there were concerns about a sustained recovery, factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March from a collapse the month before.

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L fell 8.9% after saying it is furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which has closed its car factories.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

