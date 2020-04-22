UK shares edge higher after oil-driven plunge

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's top equity index rose on Wednesday, as positive corporate updates helped calm the mood after a sharp selloff in the previous session driven by plunging oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE advanced 1% by 0723 GMT, while domestically oriented midcap shares .FTMC rose 0.2%.

Markets globally took a breather after this week's wild swings in oil prices even as Brent crude LCOc1 - Europe's oil benchmark - tumbled to its lowest since 1999 due to plunging demand in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. O/R

A recovery in banks stocks aided, while shares in Irish building group CRH CRH.LCRH.I jumped 4.7% as it expects to benefit from economic measures to mitigate the hit from the outbreak.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L rose 3.1% after it said its performance recovered in recent weeks even as sales growth dipped in the middle of March due to lockdowns.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

