US Markets

UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

Contributors
Muvija M Reuters
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 down 0.6%

Tullow Oil slips after reducing output forecast

Financials weigh the most on main index

Nov 13 (Reuters) - UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE, which relies on global trade relations due to its international exposure, fell 0.5% by 0820 GMT, while the FTSE 250 index of midcap companies .FTMC was 0.6% lower.

Asia-exposed financials, led by HSBC HSBA.L, weighed on the main board as the protests in Hong Kong showed no signs of easing.

Tullow Oil TLW.L dropped 16% — its biggest one-day fall in 15 years — to the bottom of the midcap bourse after it cut its production outlook amid troubles at its Ghana fields.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular