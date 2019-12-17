UK shares dented by worries over hard Brexit; Unilever drops

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.8%

PM Johnson stokes hard Brexit fears

Unilever biggest blue-chip decliner

Boeing suppliers, airlines slip after 737 MAX suspension

Dec 17 (Reuters) - UK firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pass a law that could re-ignite fears of a hard Brexit, while Unilever slipped 5% after cutting its 2019 sales growth view.

Johnson is likely to block the extension of a Brexit transition deal with the European Union beyond 2020. That pushed the FTSE 100 .FTSE 0.2% lower, with banks such as Lloyds LLOY.L and housebuilders .FTNMX3720 dragging the most.

The midcap FTSE 250 .FTMC, whose components generate most of their earnings at home, fared worse and gave up 0.8%. The index had hit successive all-time highs in the last two sessions after Johnson's election victory seemingly cleared a path for Brexit.

Shares of Boeing BA.N suppliers as well as those of airlines skidded after the U.S. company suspended production of its 737 MAX jetliner. Senior Plc SNR.L fell 4%, while British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L dipped 2.6%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.