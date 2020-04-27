IHG

UK shares climb on hopes of lockdown easing, Novacyt soars

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London-listed shares joined a global rally on Monday as signs of an easing in the coronavirus outbreak raised hopes that a month-long lockdown would be relaxed, while diagnostics firm Novacyt surged on news of a supply contract with the UK government.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.5%, FTSE 250 up 1.9%

April 27 (Reuters) - London-listed shares joined a global rally on Monday as signs of an easing in the coronavirus outbreak raised hopes that a month-long lockdown would be relaxed, while diagnostics firm Novacyt surged on news of a supply contract with the UK government.

The clinical diagnostics company NCYT.L jumped 12.2% after saying it would supply its coronavirus testing kits to the UK's Department of Health & Social Care for an initial period of six months starting next week.

The domestically-focussed midcap index .FTMC rose 1.9%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street almost a month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, with a report saying he could announce plans to ease the lockdown as early as this week.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE also added 1.5%, with the financials and industrials sectors providing the biggest boost.

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels IHG.L said it had agreed changes to the terms of its borrowing and made use of UK government supported loans as it predicted a 25% plunge in global revenue per available room in the first quarter. Its shares rose 4.1%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IHG NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More