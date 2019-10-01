US Markets

UK shares climb higher; Ferguson advances

Contributors
Muvija M Reuters
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, starting the quarter on an upbeat note after a rebound in oil stocks and a rise in plumbing parts distributor Ferguson following its annual results.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 rises 0.2%

Investors hope for resolution to trade war, Brexit chaos

Ferguson rises after FY results

Oct 1 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, starting the quarter on an upbeat note after a rebound in oil stocks and a rise in plumbing parts distributor Ferguson following its annual results.

The blue-chip index .FTSE added 0.3% and the FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.2% by 0705 GMT, partly helped by hopes that the final quarter of the year would bring resolution to the U.S.-China dispute as well as the protracted Brexit process.

The main index was also supported by a 2.2% gain in Ferguson FERG.L after the company posted a better-than-expected rise in full-year profit. Oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L bounced back after trading lower in the previous session. O/R

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular