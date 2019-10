UK shares climb higher; Ferguson advances

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 rises 0.2%

Investors hope for resolution to trade war, Brexit chaos

Ferguson rises after FY results

Oct 1 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, starting the quarter on an upbeat note after a rebound in oil stocks and a rise in plumbing parts distributor Ferguson following its annual results.

The blue-chip index .FTSE added 0.3% and the FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.2% by 0705 GMT, partly helped by hopes that the final quarter of the year would bring resolution to the U.S.-China dispute as well as the protracted Brexit process.

The main index was also supported by a 2.2% gain in Ferguson FERG.L after the company posted a better-than-expected rise in full-year profit. Oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L bounced back after trading lower in the previous session. O/R

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.