UK shares bounce back after trade-driven losses

London's FTSE 100 jumped almost 1% on Friday, recouping nearly all its losses from the past two sessions when uncertainty surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal had spurred selling.

FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

Indexes bounce back after 2 days of losses

Playtech, Coats Group slide on lackluster forecasts

The main index's .FTSE surge was led by trade-sensitive scrips, including HSBC HSBA.L, oil stocks and miners, .FTNMX1770 after China attempted to allay fears by saying it would strive to reach a "phase one" deal with the United States.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.4%, bolstered by industrial stocks, but gambling software maker Playtech PTEC.L and industrial thread manufacturer Coats Group COA.L underperformed due to lackluster annual forecasts.

