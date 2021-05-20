UK sets up Great British Railways but 'without the terrible sandwiches'

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Britain will create a new railway operator called Great British Railways in the biggest reform of the network in a quarter of a century though there will be no return to the notoriously "terrible sandwiches" of the old state-owned British Rail.

After the privatisation of British Rail from 1994-1997, the rail sector was fragmented into a bewildering array of different companies, fares and bosses - sometimes leaving passengers angry at poor service and blunders over timetables.

"For too long passengers have not had the level of service they deserve," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "By creating Great British Railways, and investing in the future of the network, this government will deliver a rail system the country can be proud of."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there would be one single accountable organisation in charge of the rail network though private companies would continue to run the trains.

"I want the ticketing to be straightforward and simple and we won't be going back to the days of British Rail with terrible sandwiches and all the rest of it," Shapps said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

