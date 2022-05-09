UK sets out reforms to give low income groups the option to work multiple jobs

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain plans to widen a ban on employer exclusivity clauses to give low-income groups the option to work multiple jobs if they want to, the government's business department said on Monday as it laid out reforms to address a cost-of-living crisis.

"We are putting more control into the hands of the lowest paid, giving them the freedom to decide who they work for and how often," labour market minister Paul Scully said in a statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.