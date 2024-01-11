News & Insights

UK sets out proposals on managing failure of financial firms

Credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

January 11, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

Adds details on the proposals in paragraphs 2, 3

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Treasury department on Thursday set out proposals to help manage the failure of small banks, which it said would lead to some costs being met by industry rather than the taxpayer.

"The government believes this targeted enhancement would give the Bank of England greater flexibility to manage the failure of small banks effectively," the department said in a statement.

The proposals would reinforce Britain's "robust regulatory regime" and ensure there continue to be sufficient protections for financial stability, customers and public funds when banks fail, it added.

The consultation comes after the sudden collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank last year that sent shockwaves through financial markets. HSBC stepped in to buy the UK arm of SVB for a symbolic one pound.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Sarah Young)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.