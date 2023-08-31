UK sets out plans for government bond sales in late 2023

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's government debt agency set out plans on Thursday to hold 15 gilt auctions and a syndicated sale during the three months to the end of December.

The bonds to be sold at auction would include a new conventional gilt maturing on Jan. 31 2034, the Debt Management Office said.

A new gilt with a maturity in the 20-year area would be sold via syndication in November, the DMO said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

