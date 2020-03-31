UK sets out advice on clinical trials due to coronavirus outbreak

Britain on Tuesday said those carrying out phase-1 clinical trials needed to have a risk assessment in place in response to the coronavirus outbreak or they could be halted, though the action does not affect COVID-19 trials.

"We have written to all Phase I accredited units conducting early phase clinical trials to seek confirmation that all trials have undergone a risk assessment in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) and the current government advice," the government said.

"It is important to stress that this action is not applicable to ongoing or proposed clinical trials related to COVID-19."

