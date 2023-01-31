Oil

UK sets interim price cap for Heathrow Airport charges

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

January 31, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - British aviation regulator on Tuesday set the interim price cap for charges paid by airline companies at London's Heathrow Airport at 31.57 pounds ($38.88) per passenger, ahead of the final price control decision scheduled in March.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

