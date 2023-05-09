UK sets 4% coupon for new 40-year government bond

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain will pay a 4% coupon on a new government bond maturing in October 2063, which it aims to launch via a syndication next week, subject to market conditions, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Tuesday.

The coupon on the gilt is the highest for a new ultra-long gilt since 2009, when Britain launched a bond maturing in January 2060 GBT460= which also pays a 4% coupon.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

