UK sets 3.25% coupon for new 10-year gilt

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it was setting a 3.25% coupon for a new 10-year bond which it will launch via auction on Jan. 10.

The DMO said it intends to sell 3.0 billion pounds ($3.60 billion) of the January 2033 gilt at auction.

($1 = 0.8333 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

