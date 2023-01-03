UK sets 3.25% coupon for new 10-year gilt

January 03, 2023 — 10:30 am EST

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it was setting a 3.25% coupon for a new 10-year bond which it will launch via auction on Jan. 10.

The DMO said it intends to sell 3.0 billion pounds ($3.60 billion) of the January 2033 gilt at auction.

($1 = 0.8333 pounds)

