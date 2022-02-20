UK set to reject Canada's hormone beef demands in trade talks setback -The Telegraph

Adds statement from spokesperson for UK's Department for International Trade

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The UK is set to reject Canadian hormone-treated beef in trade talks, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/33AvnMx)

Maintaining the UK's high food safety and animal welfare standards is a "red line" in all trade negotiations with the UK and that all food and drink products coming into the UK must comply with the country's import requirements, a spokesperson for UK's Department for International Trade said in a statement.

"We look forward to beginning negotiations on a new deal very soon."

The report, citing government sources, added that ending a ban on hormone-treated beef would be unlikely after Canada's trade minister signalled that Canada will push for the UK to ditch its tougher standards on hormones.

Agricultural products are expected to be among the main agenda points in the discussions, part of post-Brexit trade talks that would begin in April, the newspaper said.

