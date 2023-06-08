News & Insights

UK set to introduce floor for oil and gas windfall tax -FT

June 08, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

June 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will introduce a floor for the country's oil and gas windfall tax, as it seeks to boost investment in the North Sea, although the exact minimum price level was unclear for now, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

In November last year, the British government announced an increase in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies and extended it to power generation firms in an effort to raise tens of billions of pounds to plug a major hole in public finances.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy directed a Reuters request for comment to the Treasury, which did not immediately respond.

