UK services sector hobbled by politics -PMI

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Alessia Pierdomenico / Reuter

Britain's services sector shrank in November to mark three months without growth for the main driver of the economy, a survey showed on Wednesday as uncertainty over Brexit and an imminent national election weighed.

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's services sector shrank in November to mark three months without growth for the main driver of the economy, a survey showed on Wednesday as uncertainty over Brexit and an imminent national election weighed.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell in November to 49.3 from October's 50.0.

The reading was revised higher from a preliminary 48.6, but the index has still not exceeded the 50 threshold for growth since August - the longest such run since 2009.

"Service providers have attributed the recent soft patch to delayed decision-making on new projects until greater clarity emerges in relation to the domestic political landscape," IHS Markit economist Tim Moore said.

The survey added to a string of underwhelming business activity data in the run-up to the Dec. 12 vote. However, the state of the economy has only played a minor role in an election campaign dominated by Britain future relationship with the European Union and promises of increased spending on public services.

The figures suggested the world's fifth-biggest economy is contracting at a quarterly rate of 0.1%, financial data company IHS Markit said, a smaller decline than the 0.2% suggested by November's flash estimate.

The PMIs have overstated economic weakness recently, in part because of higher government spending ahead of Brexit that has not been captured in private-sector measures of demand.

"November's PMI surveys collectively suggest that the UK economy is staggering through the final quarter of 2019, with service sector output falling back into decline after a brief period of stabilisation," Moore said.

New orders contracted at the fastest pace since July 2016, the month after Britons narrowly voted in favour of Brexit in a referendum, the PMI showed.

The composite PMI, which combines the services and manufacturing output indexes, fell to 49.3 from 50.0, matching September's 38-month low, but down less than its flash estimate of 48.5.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters