UK serves initial enforcement order on CD&R, Morrisons over $10 bln deal

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday served an initial enforcement order on private equity firm CD&R and Morrisons over the former's 7 billion pound ($9.64 billion) purchase of the supermarket group.

($1 = 0.7262 pounds)

