UK sells government bond with highest yield since 2014

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Image of an investor looking at market data on a computer
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Britain sold 2 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) of government debt on Thursday for which it will have to pay the highest interest rate since 2014, reflecting the sharp sell-off in bond prices as inflation has surged.

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain sold 2 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) of government debt on Thursday for which it will have to pay the highest interest rate since 2014, reflecting the sharp sell-off in bond prices as inflation has surged.

The 0.875% January 2046 gilt GBT0S46= sold at auction with an average yield of 3.224%, the highest for any British government bond sold since mid-2014, when a 2060 gilt GBT460= paid an interest rate of 3.367% and a 2034 bond GBT4H34= paid 3.243%.

Investors bid for 2.51 times the amount of gilts on offer on Thursday, within the normal range for gilt auctions, and the yield tail was 0.4 basis points.

($1 = 0.8625 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More