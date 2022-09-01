UK sells government bond with highest yield since 2014

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain sold 2 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) of government debt on Thursday for which it will have to pay the highest interest rate since 2014, reflecting the sharp sell-off in bond prices as inflation has surged.

The 0.875% January 2046 gilt GBT0S46= sold at auction with an average yield of 3.224%, the highest for any British government bond sold since mid-2014, when a 2060 gilt GBT460= paid an interest rate of 3.367% and a 2034 bond GBT4H34= paid 3.243%.

Investors bid for 2.51 times the amount of gilts on offer on Thursday, within the normal range for gilt auctions, and the yield tail was 0.4 basis points.

($1 = 0.8625 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.