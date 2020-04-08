UK sells five-year bond at record-low yield of 0.119%

Britain sold a five-year government bond at a record-low average yield of 0.119% on Wednesday, as it continued to enjoy strong demand for a record debt issuance programme to finance coronavirus-related borrowing.

Investors bid for 2.67 times the 2.75 billion pounds ($3.39 billion) available of the 2% 2025 gilt GBT225=, strong by historic standards though less than at the three other gilt auctions this week.

The yield on the average successful auction bid for the gilt is the lowest at any conventional British government bond auction, and follows the Bank of England's decision last month to cut its main interest rate to a record-low 0.1%.

($1 = 0.8108 pounds)

