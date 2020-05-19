UK sells 7 billion pounds of new 40-year bond

Britain raised 7 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) at the launch of a new 40-year bond on Tuesday, which attracted a hefty 52 billion pounds of demand from investors at the syndication.

The 0.5% October 2061 gilt GBT0H61= will be priced to pay the same yield as the 4% January 2060 gilt GBT460=, representing pricing at the top end of initial guidance, as is typical at British government bond syndications.

The launch of a new 10-year gilt via syndication last week - part of the government's planned surge in borrowing to help pay for its coronavirus response programme - drew record orders worth more than 82 billion pounds.

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and UBS acted as joint leads on Tuesday's transaction.

($1 = 0.8165 pounds)

