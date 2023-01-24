UK sells 6 billion pounds of new 30-year gilt via syndication

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain sold 6 billion pounds ($7.38 billion) of a new 30-year government bond via syndication on Tuesday in a sale that attracted more than 65 billion pounds of orders, a bookrunner said.

The 3.75% 2053 gilt GBT3T53= was priced 2.75 basis points above the similar 3.75% 2052 gilt GBT3T52=.

($1 = 0.8125 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

