UK sells 3.5 billion pounds of 2045 index-linked gilt

July 13, 2023 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain will sell 3.5 billion pounds ($4.57 billion) of the March 2045 index-linked gilt GBIL0F45= after receiving more than 39 billion pounds in orders at a syndication on Thursday, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said.

The sale will take the amount in issue to 8 billion pounds, and the yield has been set at 4 basis points above that of the March 2044 gilt GBIL0E44=, at the top end of the initial price range, as is standard at gilt syndications.

At the 2045 linker's launch in April, it drew 46.4 billion pounds of demand, a record for an index-linked gilt syndication.

Barclays, Citi, Lloyds and NatWest Markets are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7653 pounds)

