UK sells 2.25 billion pounds of new 30-year inflation-linked bond

By David Milliken

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain will issue 2.25 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) of a new inflation-linked government bond maturing in March 2051, after receiving more than 20.75 billion pounds in orders at a syndication, banks running the deal said on Tuesday.

Before the latest transaction Britain had raised 48.081 billion pounds through syndicated sales of debt this financial year, part of a record 485.5 billion pounds of bond issuance planned for the 2020/21 financial year to fund government borrowing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syndications are typically used to sell very long-dated gilts which are often harder to sell via the auctions that account for the bulk of British government debt issuance.

The March 2051 index-linked gilt will be sold to investors at a price which will give a yield 2.75 basis points higher than the existing March 2050 index-linked government bond GBIL0H50=. This is at the top end of initial price guidance, as normal at gilt syndications.

The 2050 linker currently has a real yield of -2.043%, meaning it pays an annual coupon 2.043 percentage points below the annual rate of retail price inflation.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office will give exact pricing details for the 2051 gilt later on Tuesday.

The volume of Tuesday's syndication was much lower than sales earlier in the financial year which all exceeded 6 billion pounds in nominal terms, and similar to volumes at the end of the 2019/20 financial year, before the pandemic.

Bank of America, Citi, Santander and UBS are acting as joint leads on the syndication.

($1 = 0.7262 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James and Andy Bruce)

