UK sells 1.5 billion pounds of 50-year inflation-linked debt

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain sold 1.5 billion pounds ($1.78 billion) of a 50-year inflation-linked bond on Tuesday, after receiving more than 16.8 billion pounds in orders, bookrunners on the transaction said.

The sale, Britain's fifth bond syndication of the current financial year, was priced at the top end of initial guidance, as is standard at British government bond syndications.

The March 2073 0.125% index-linked gilt GBIL0E73= - Britain's longest-dated such bond - will be priced to pay investors a return 20 basis points below the real, inflation-adjusted yield of the March 2068 gilt GBIL0E68= used as a benchmark.

Last week, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office revised down its gilt issuance plans for the current financial year more sharply than expected to 169.5 billion pounds. This was down from the 193.9 billion pounds it gave on Sept. 23 after then-finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

However, it expects combined issuance of gilts and Treasury bills next year to soar to 305 billion pounds, 113 billion more than it had predicted in March.

Energy subsidies to households and businesses, rising borrowing costs and an economy that has slipped into recession have all pushed up the British government's financing needs.

Unlike during previous periods of heavy borrowing after the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic, the BoE is no longer buying gilts under quantitative easing and instead is actively selling bond.

At 1049 GMT, the real yield on the 2073 index-linked gilt was 4.6 basis points higher on the day at -0.496%, versus a 3.7 basis point rise in the yield of the 2068 linker, representing a slight underperformance by the 2073 gilt.

When the 2073 gilt was last sold via syndication in April, investors received a real yield of -1.6451% on the 1.8 billion pounds of debt issued.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Nomura acted as joint leads on Tuesday's transaction.

