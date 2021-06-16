UK secures market access to Japan for poultry meat imports

Commodities

Britain has secured market access to Japan for imports of poultry meat, its trade ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the agreement was estimated to be worth up to 13 million pounds ($18.3 million) per year by the industry.

"The Japanese market will now be able to enjoy more of our unique produce, adding to an already varied collection of UK food, such as pork, beef and lamb, already available to its customers," said Victoria Prentis, British food minister.

"We are working hard to open new markets for our agri-food businesses, and this is a significant opportunity for the UK poultry sector," she said in a statement.

