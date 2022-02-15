UK scientists to study effects of COVID variants on pregnancy

Publisher
Reuters
Published

British scientists this week will launch a study to evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, and look into the effects of COVID-19 vaccination on complications during pregnancy and following birth.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British scientists this week will launch a study to evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, and look into the effects of COVID-19 vaccination on complications during pregnancy and following birth.

COVID-19 can cause several complications during pregnancy, but low rates of vaccination in expectant people amid rising infections due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant have prompted the study, the University of Oxford said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters