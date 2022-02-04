UK scientists look to repurpose existing antiviral drugs for COVID

Feb 4 (Reuters) - British researchers are looking to repurpose existing anti-viral therapies to treat COVID-19 as part of a small project, the University of Oxford said on Friday, as they seek to fill a gap in the development of these type of therapies to tackle the coronavirus.

Scientists will initially screen 138 drugs with known antiviral activity against the COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus to study and identify combinations which would boost their potential, the university said in a statement.

The rapid spread of the Omicron has also forced researchers to find options that work against the variant which has led to a spike in cases worldwide.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.