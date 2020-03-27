UK says will hold first joint committee meeting with EU negotiators Monday

British and EU negotiators will hold the first meeting of a joint committee as planned on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, after trade talks were put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British and EU negotiators will hold the first meeting of a joint committee as planned on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, after trade talks were put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesman said the meeting would be co-chaired by senior British minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and would take place remotely rather than in person due to coronavirus. Video conference and conference calls were among the options being considered, he added.

The joint committee will oversee the implementation, application and interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement divorce deal agreed by Britain and the EU last year, and will seek to resolve any issues that arise from it.

