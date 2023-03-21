UK says to provide nearly two bln stg to improve energy efficiency, cut emissions

March 21, 2023 — 08:31 pm EDT

March 21 (Reuters) - The British government on Wednesday said it will provide 1.8 billion pounds ($2.20 billion) to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions of homes and public buildings across England.

The amount is awarded through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme and could save tenants between 220 pounds and 400 pounds a year on energy bills, while also supporting around 20,000 jobs in the construction and home retrofit sectors, according to a government statement.

